Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 19,965 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.49% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OCSL. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,607,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 242,381 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Insider Activity

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

In other news, President Mathew Pendo bought 18,381 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, President Mathew Pendo purchased 18,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,208. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 30,881 shares of company stock worth $215,195 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.28. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.