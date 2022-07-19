Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 33,553 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 484,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,553 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of New Mountain Finance worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $42,510,000. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,766,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,902,000 after purchasing an additional 132,446 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,054,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,432,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 103,352 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,181,197 shares in the company, valued at $91,919,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $181,402.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,162,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,183,042.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,181,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,919,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 86,100 shares of company stock worth $1,068,268 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.62 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 68.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

