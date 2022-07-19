Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 55,788 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,788 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSBD. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,441,000 after acquiring an additional 113,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $20.60.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 50.23%. The company had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GSBD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.