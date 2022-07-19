Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 9,900 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.82% of 908 Devices worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 908 Devices by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,996,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,517,000 after buying an additional 245,516 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in 908 Devices by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 300,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 168,055 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in 908 Devices by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 292,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 196,826 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in 908 Devices by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in 908 Devices by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MASS stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.19 million, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of -0.02.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael S. Turner sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael S. Turner sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 5,059 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $96,525.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,346.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,646 shares of company stock worth $1,659,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

