Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,162,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $187.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.47 and its 200 day moving average is $251.23.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.88.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

