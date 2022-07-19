Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of Cousins Properties worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,454,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,579.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 194,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

CUZ opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.82%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

