Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,809 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of STORE Capital worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,835,000 after acquiring an additional 134,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,261,000 after purchasing an additional 741,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,151,000 after purchasing an additional 359,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,863,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,904,000 after purchasing an additional 138,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,003,000 after purchasing an additional 707,797 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital Announces Dividend

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

