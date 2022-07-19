Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 1,124.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,692 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXC. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $42.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.