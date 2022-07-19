Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 821,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,104 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of KE worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,765,000. H Capital V GP L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,559,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of KE by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,002,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of KE by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,260,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 417,003 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KE stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.52 and a beta of -1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. KE’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

