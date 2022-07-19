Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $12.92 Million Stock Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 391,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of Huazhu Group worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth $266,000. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTHT has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.80 and a beta of 1.13. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

