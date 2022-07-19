Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Autohome worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at $8,396,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

ATHM stock opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.16.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Autohome had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATHM. Citigroup raised their price objective on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

