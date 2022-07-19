Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,908 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 209,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

