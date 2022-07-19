Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.49 Million Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 140,999 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Independence Realty Trust worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:IRT opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

