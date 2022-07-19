Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.50 Million Stock Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,662 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Prospect Capital worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.87. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.47 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 126.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

