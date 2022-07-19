Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.31 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Zillow Group worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.54. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $114.07.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,020.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Stories

