Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $9.36 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Chewy worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chewy by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Chewy by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star purchased 181,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James A. Star bought 36,127 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Star bought 181,478 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Stock Up 0.8 %

Chewy stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of -186.87 and a beta of 0.33.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CHWY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

