Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.38 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.68.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

