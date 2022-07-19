Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Novavax worth $13,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 173,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,970 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

