Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $6.64 Million in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LU. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lufax by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.45.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of -0.01.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

