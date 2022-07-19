Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,885 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Hercules Capital worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.30%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

