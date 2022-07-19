Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,135,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,472 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 399.8% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after acquiring an additional 739,628 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18,817.9% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 514,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,564,000 after acquiring an additional 512,223 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,790,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,006.7% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 121,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 110,122 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $88.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.17.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

