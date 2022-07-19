Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,895 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of Zai Lab worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 48,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Zai Lab by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Zai Lab by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 418,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 209,964 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zai Lab by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.02. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $163.94.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 324.08% and a negative return on equity of 37.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

