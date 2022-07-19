Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $11.92 Million Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 154,314 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in BHP Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 72,230 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,400 ($28.69) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.25) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,706.42.

BHP Group Stock Up 2.8 %

BHP Group Profile

BHP opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.