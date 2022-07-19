Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 443,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Liberty Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,738,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,932,000 after buying an additional 1,961,608 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,487,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,739,000 after buying an additional 35,338 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,025,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,171,000 after buying an additional 1,041,386 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,935,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,879,000 after buying an additional 1,185,247 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,511,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,938,000 after buying an additional 130,167 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $279,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,706.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $279,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,706.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,060. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.47.

Liberty Global stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

