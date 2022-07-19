Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 50,494 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,494 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of BlackBerry worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackBerry by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $68,770.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $68,770.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $390,558.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackBerry Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of BB opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

