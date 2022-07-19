Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 104.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,948 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $12,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.20 and a beta of 1.84. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

