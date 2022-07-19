Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of FS KKR Capital worth $11,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 41.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,097.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,615. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at $253,097.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.52 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.28%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.46%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.