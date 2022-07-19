Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,619 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIV. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 118,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 226,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VIV shares. StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. FIX lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 0.5 %

VIV opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 13.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

