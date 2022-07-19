Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 111.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,947 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Upstart worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Stock Performance

UPST opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.54. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $401.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,369. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPST has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

Upstart Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.