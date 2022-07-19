Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,833,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,480 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,388,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 117,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 40,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $458.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

