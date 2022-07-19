Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of EastGroup Properties worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,432,000 after buying an additional 197,667 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,732,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,341,000 after buying an additional 137,049 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 178,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after buying an additional 45,370 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.90.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $153.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.33 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

