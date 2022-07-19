Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,239 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,239 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Schrödinger worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 41,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,088,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Shares of SDGR opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.05. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $71.89.

Schrödinger Profile

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 87.27%. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.