Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,561 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after acquiring an additional 88,250 shares during the period. Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,469,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 116,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Canyon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 56,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LBRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $116.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.87. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $99.52 and a 52 week high of $188.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

