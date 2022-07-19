Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 210,606 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210,606 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 390.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $110.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average of $99.63.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

