Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 29,104 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2022

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDCGet Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,104 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Golub Capital BDC worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 154,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 62,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,598,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 153,113 shares during the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GBDC opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.