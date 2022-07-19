Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 29,104 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,104 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Golub Capital BDC worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 154,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 62,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,598,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 153,113 shares during the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GBDC opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

