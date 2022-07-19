Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 349,434 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 349,434 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of JD.com by 13.7% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in JD.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. CLSA dropped their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.87.

JD stock opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

