Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,354 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSA opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.34.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 220.00%.

NSA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

