Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 55,149 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 719,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,149 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of 1Life Healthcare worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,002,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,511,000 after buying an additional 1,257,154 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 24,605 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 438.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 307,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 250,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.27.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.