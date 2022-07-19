Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,452 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09.
