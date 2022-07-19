Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,522 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $11,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.22. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 140.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

