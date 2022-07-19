Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,737 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of Brixmor Property Group worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,445.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRX opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $27.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

