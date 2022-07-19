Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,716 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 2.22% of Personalis worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 12.5% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Personalis news, General Counsel Stephen Michael Moore sold 5,733 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $31,703.49. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,386.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 28,354 shares of company stock valued at $113,919 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Personalis Price Performance

PSNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a market cap of $177.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 101.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Personalis

(Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

