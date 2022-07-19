Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Sun Communities by 658.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Sun Communities by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SUI opened at $159.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.64 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.25.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.