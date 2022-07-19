Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,228 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Sunrun worth $13,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after buying an additional 3,814,952 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,243,000 after buying an additional 772,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sunrun by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,902,000 after buying an additional 244,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,144,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,753,000 after buying an additional 130,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Sunrun by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,164,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,829,000 after buying an additional 653,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of RUN opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,062 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,928 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

