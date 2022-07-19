T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.5 %

TROW opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.54. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.