Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Update

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 450,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

TCMD opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $142.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $47.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

