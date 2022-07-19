Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,947 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TME. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,466,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,829,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,534,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,502,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 12,960,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,780,000 after buying an additional 1,082,152 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TME. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

