The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Position Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Children’s Place worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,236,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 270,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 816.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after buying an additional 178,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at $14,225,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PLCE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Children’s Place stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.97 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $553.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.00.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

