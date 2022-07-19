The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,390,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,636,000 after acquiring an additional 426,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,524,000 after acquiring an additional 899,103 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,028,000 after acquiring an additional 775,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,584,000 after acquiring an additional 176,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,704,000 after acquiring an additional 188,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,187.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

