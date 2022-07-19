Tobam Has $3.64 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,229,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Redburn Partners began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

